Status yellow ice warning in place in Galway and nationwide tonight

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There could be some long icy stretches across Galway tonight, as a status yellow ice warning will come into effect from six o’clock this evening for the entire country.

It’ll remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

The Road Saftey Authority warns conditions will be hazardous on both roads and footpaths across the country this evening.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann says there is a chance of sleet or snow in some parts of the country.

Forecaster Brendan Creagh says there will be a significant drop in temperatures as well: