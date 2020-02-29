Status red weather warning now in effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status red weather warning is now in effect for Galway.
The warning had been due to come into effect this afternoon – but Met Eireann has revised the warning to come into effect from now, 11am, until 3 this afternoon.
Storm Jorge will bring very severe winds with gusts of up to 145km/h expected, along with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.
Galway is currently already under the second highest wind alert – a Status Orange – which will remain in place until 3am tomorrow morning.
