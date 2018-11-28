Status Orange wind warning to come into effect in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Orange wind warning will take effect in Galway in the next hour. (9am)

The orange wind warning is also coming into effect in Wexford and Clare and will remain in place until 2 pm.

Galway City Council is closing off the Prom in Salthill at 9 this morning until after lunch as it expects overtopping due to high tides and high winds associated with Storm Diana.

Separately, a status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Winds of up to 110km per hour are expected up until 6 o’clock this evening.

As a result a number of flights are either cancelled or delayed at Dublin and Cork over the course of the day.

Pic: Met Eireann