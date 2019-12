Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An orange weather warning has been lifted for Galway this morning following strong over night winds from Storm Atiyah.

Galway’s local authorities are warning motorists and pedestrians to watch out for trees, debris and spot flooding on roads and paths across the county.

Several thousand ESB customers across Galway who lost power overnight have had their service restored.

