Status orange wind warning issued for Galway as Storm Dennis rages on

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway tomorrow as Storm Dennis continues.

There is currently a Status Yellow Wind and Rainfall Warning affecting the whole country – with the wind warning extended until 11 o’clock tomorrow night and the rainfall warning continuing until 9 tonight.

Meanwhile, the orange wind warning for Galway is due to come into effect at 10 tomorrow morning and remain in place until 10 on Sunday night.

The warning also affects Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and severe gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected.

Meanwhile this evening, crews are working across the city and county in response to flooding and wind damage caused by Storm Dennis and motorists are being advised to practice caution.

According to the county council, the Moycullen to Spiddal road is badly flooded and is impassable for motorists.

Flooding has also occured in a number of places along the N63 – near Abbeyknockmoy school, at Horseleap cross, and between Abbeyknockmoy and the motorway access.

There is also spot flooding on the N83 Tuam to Dunmore road, the Claregalway stretch of the N83 particularly at Centra and the castle, the R333 between Caherlistrane and Belclare village, the R360 between Dunmore and Williamstown, the local road at Dooley’s Shop, Kilcoona, and the road beside Barnaderg Church.

Also, the N17 between Tuam and Milltown has been damaged by the wind, with two significant potholes developed on the road.

The County Council is assuring that road crews are responding to any incidents across the county.

There is also some spot flooding around the city this evening including on the N59 in the Bushypark area, the Barna Road, and throughout the city centre.

There’s also a risk of overtopping at Salthill, Ballyloughane and Silverstrand this evening and tomorrow morning.

The City Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is continuing to monitor the situation and crews are working on the ground.