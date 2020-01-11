Status orange wind warning issued for Galway as Storm Brendan approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and will come into effect early on Monday morning.

Met Eireann is warning as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, winds could reach average speeds of 65 to 80 km/h.

Gusts of up to 130km/h are expected, particularly along coastal areas.

The warning will come into affect at 7am on Monday for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It’ll remain in place until midnight on Monday.

A shorter orange warning will come into effect for six other counties from 7am on Monday – while a status yellow warning will come into effect for the remainder of the country.