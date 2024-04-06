Galway Bay FM

6 April 2024

~2 minutes read

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Share story:
Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo

Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts and is valid from now until 6pm this evening.

Possible impacts:

• Very difficult travel conditions
• Fallen trees
• Some power outages
• Coastal flooding
• Wave overtopping

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as severe stormy weather moves across Ireland bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.

The following Marine Warnings are also in place:

  • Status Orange – Storm warning from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point

    Southerly winds will reach storm force 10.

    Valid: 05:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 to 15:00 Saturday 06/04/2024

  • Status: Yellow Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.

    Small Craft warning for all coasts of Ireland

    Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.

    Valid: 17:00 Thursday 04/04/2024 to 00:00 Monday 08/04/2024

  • Status: YellowSoutherly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

    Status Yellow – Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea

    Southerly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

    Valid: 22:00 Friday 05/04/2024 to 12:00 Sunday 07/04/2024

Share story:

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature ma...

Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna. Both plans are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and woul...

Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man

Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Headford area. Ray Hosty, who is 55 year old R...

Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis here this weekend at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at t...