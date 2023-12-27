Galway Bay FM

27 December 2023

Status Orange wind warning for Galway from this evening

Status Orange wind warning for Galway from this evening

A status orange wind warning will come into effect for Galway this evening.

Met Eireann is warning of very strong winds from 6pm, with coastal flooding likely.

The warning will remain in place until 6am tomorrow, Thursday morning.

Galway City Council has advised that Toft Car Park and Salthill Car Park will be closed, while Silverstrand Road will be closed to the public, and Ballyloughane Beach Road will be local access only.

Nationally, severe weather warnings are already in place this morning after Storm Gerrit made landfall overnight.

Kerry and Cork are expected to be worst affected.

