Status Orange wind warning for Galway from 6 on Saturday morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Orange weather warning has been issued for the west coast, including Galway, for a large part of the weekend as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland

The wind warning will be in place from 6 Saturday morning to 3 on Sunday morning for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry

In Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal it takes effect from midday on Saturday until 3 on Sunday morning

The storm, which was named by the Spanish Met Office, will bring winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially reaching 130 kilometres per hour.

A status yellow wind warning will be in place for the rest of the country