Status Orange wind warning for Galway City and County in effect since 3pm

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Status Orange Wind warning is in effect in Galway City and County.

The warning came into effect at 3pm this afternoon.

Winds in Galway City are forecast to gust at 110km/h, which along with high seas, which may lead to wave overtopping at Salthill.

As a result, City Council have closed Silver Strand and Toft Car Park and have asked the public to avoid coastal areas where possible and to be prepared and watch for falling trees, power lines and wind-blown debris

A Orange storm warning has also come into effect on all Irish coastal waters including Loop Head to Slyne Head where northwesterly winds will reach storm force 10 this evening and tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

That is in addition to a yellow wind warning for the whole country which is in place until 9am tomorrow.