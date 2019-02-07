Status orange wind warning for Galway as Storm Erik approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway tomorrow as Storm Erik approaches Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning of gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour in counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal from tomorrow morning.

The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times.

The warning is in place from 5am tomorrow until 1pm.

Very high seas are forecast as well as possible coastal flooding.

Meanwhile the rest of the country will be under a status yellow wind warning from 5am. PHOTO: Met Eireann