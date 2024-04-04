Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and three other counties for Saturday

The second highest wind alert is part of storm Kathleen

It will apply to Galway, Mayo, Kerry and cork from 7am to 5pm on Saturday

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

Possible impacts include difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping