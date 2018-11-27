Status Orange wind alert for Galway from 9am to 2pm as Storm Diana hits country

A Status Orange wind alert will kick in for Galway from 9 in the morning until 2pm with alerts for other counties also as Storm Diana hits

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour are set to batter the country tomorrow.

The weather was bad in many parts of the country today and tomorrow is set to be even worse.

An orange wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare from tomorrow morning

While a yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country.

An orange warning means Be Prepared as the weather conditions have the capacity to cause a significant impact.

Barry Aldworth of the AA is encouraging people to make sure they have items in the garden or house securely tied down.

People are also being urged to report anyone who they spot sleeping rough.

More wet and windy weather is expected for this evening and by the morning Storm Diana should be here.

Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm…