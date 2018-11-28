Status Orange wind alert for Galway extended by an hour to 3pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has extended it’s ‘Status Orange’ wind warning for Galway until 3 this afternoon.

The city council closed the road from Blackrock to Seapoint and down to Mutton Island as a precaution as a ‘Status Orange’ wind warning has been extended until 3p.m

The entrance to Ballyloughane beach in Renmore is also closed as a precaution.

Separately, a status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Winds of up to 110km per hour are expected up until 6 o’clock this evening.

ESB crews say they have already restored power to thousands of buildings affected by Storm Diana.

The 19,000 homes and businesses still without power are being told the vast majority of them should be reconnected by tonight.

Paul Hand from the ESB says the South and South West has been worst hit so far: