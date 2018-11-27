Current track
Status Orange wind alert for Galway and five other counties for tomorrow

Written by on 27 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An orange wind alert has been issued for tomorrow for counties Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford

A yellow wind alert will be in place for the rest of the country, as the impact of storm Diana is felt across the country.

It comes after strong winds and rain battered many areas today.

Dublin Port closed to shipping for a time earlier due to the conditions.

The disruption to the morning commute took many by surprise.

Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm news on the hour for updates…

