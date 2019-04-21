Station Road in Ballinasloe remains closed after 9 year old girl killed in crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A technical examination is being carried out on the Station Road in Ballinasloe this afternoon after a 9 year old girl was killed in a road collision.

A 7 year old boy also remains in a serious condition at Portiuncula Hospital following the incident, which happened near the train station shortly before midday.

At 11.55 this morning, two children were out cycling along Station Road on the outskirts of Ballinasloe town when they were struck by a car.

Both children – a 9 year old girl and a 7 year old boy – were taken to Portiuncula Hospital, where the girl was later pronounced dead.

The boy remains in a serious condition this afternoon.

The road is currently closed as Gardai conduct a technical examination of the scene – it’s expected the road will remain closed for several hours.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096-31890.