Static speed safety cameras to be installed on N59 between Moycullen and the city

A static speed safety camera is to be installed on the N59 between Moycullen and the city.

It’s one of nine locations nationwide chosen by the Gardaí based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years.

Speed data, as well as feedback from stakeholders was also a consideration in the decision-making on locations.

The nine static speed cameras are being funded from the Garda budget at a cost of approximately €2.4 million over the next 18 months.

As well the N59 Galway camera there will be one on the N17 Mayo northeast of Claremorris while the other locations are Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Carlow, Cork and Limerick.