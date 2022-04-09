Statement from the Chief Medical Officer

I have decided not to proceed with my secondment as Professor of Public Health Leadership and Strategy, Trinity College Dublin. I intend to retire as CMO with effect from 1 July to allow the Department of Health sufficient time to advance the process of appointing my successor.

I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants.

My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future. In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the Provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.

Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service.