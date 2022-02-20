Statement from Galway City Council re Storm Franklin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Due to the Orange Weather Warning in place from 3pm this afternoon, bringing high winds and gusts, Toft Car Park and Silver Strand will be closed to the public.

Members of the public are urged to heed the Orange Weather Warning, as winds in Galway City are forecast to gust at 110km/h, which along with high seas, may lead to wave overtoping at Salthill.

The public are also advised to avoid coastal areas where possible. Be prepared and watch for falling trees, power lines and wind-blown debris.

