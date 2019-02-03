State to purchase Gate Lodge at Portumna Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is set to purchase the Gate Lodge at Portumna Castle.

It puts to rest local fears that the 160 year old structure could be sold to private interests and a significant piece of local heritage would be lost.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the Gate Lodge is an integral part of the rich history of Portumna Castle and is also vital to economic objectives.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the facility – currently owned by Coillte – will play an important role in the future development of Portumna Castle.