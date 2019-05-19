State spent €40m buying privately built homes in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has spent almost €40 million on buying privately built homes across Galway during the housing crisis.

Since 2011, Galway County Council has spent €22m to accquire 145 units – at an average cost of €151 thousand per unit.

While the City Council invested €15.2m to purchasing 74 units in the city – with an average cost of €206 thousand per unit.

Nationally, some of the largest spends include €218m on buying units in Dublin; €133m in Kildare; €65m in Limerick and €48m in Tipperary and Cork.

According to the Sunday Independent, the total cost is €1.2bn for over 7 thousand homes nationwide since 2011.

Business Correspondent with the paper, Michael Cogley, says there’s a particular issue with this approach.

