State of the art sports facility in Renville, Oranmore gets go-ahead after 7-year campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has been granted for a state of the art sports facility in Renville, Oranmore, after a 7 year campaign.

The concept was first mooted in 2016, and after a number of setbacks the latest application has been given the go ahead by An Bord Pleanala with 18 conditions attached.

The major sports development is expected to cost up to €4m, and will include three grass playing pitches, an all-weather pitch and three training areas.

The plan also involves a looped amenity walkway throughout the site and connectivity to the existing amenity walkways at Renville Park and also a public playground area.

Car parking is provided for up to 234 vehicles as well as six coach spaces and 184 bicycle parking spaces.

Derek Cullinane, Development Officer of Oranmore/Maree GAA, outlines the next steps