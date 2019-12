Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Na Mine Airport in Connemara has been purchased by the state in a multi million euro deal.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht finalised the 2.7 million euro purchase of Aerfort Chonamara yesterday evening.

Negotiations had been ongoing for some time for the State to buy the facility as part of a longer-term plan to provide an air service to the Aran Islands.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…