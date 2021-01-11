Stark warning issued over delays in issuing timber felling licenses across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unless major delays in issuing timber felling licenses across Galway are resolved, significant jobs will be lost.

That’s the stark warning issued by the Forest Owners Co-operative Society, which represents forest owners in Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

It claims with increasing volumes of timber being imported, employment in the sector, which generates 15 thousand jobs, is at serious risk.

The FOCS further says urgent action is needed to address and control the spread of Ash Dieback disease, which is a grave threat to forestry nationwide.

Dr. Kathryn O’ Donoghue says unless the Government immediately tackles these issues, the forestry industry will suffer enormous consequences…

