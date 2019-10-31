Stark warning from Galway Fire Chief for Halloween activities

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Galway Fire Chief has issued a stark warning to people celebrating Halloween tonight, not to make the fire service’s job more difficult.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Duffy is urging locals not to start bonfires or cause any other disruptions that would tie-up the fire service.

The Galway Fire Service have been spreading their message this week of “be safe, be seen and be responsible,” and are reminding people that fireworks are unsafe and illegal.

The fire service as well as crews from Galway City and County Councils have been identifying and deconstructing bonfire stock piles around Galway this week.

Mr Duffy says his department needs to available to respond to major incidents such as road traffic collisions and house fires.