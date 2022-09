From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There has been a stark increase of 26% in the number of households supported by the Galway Simon Community in 2021.

That’s according to the charity’s Annual Impact Report for 2021 that launched today.

The report also found an increase of 21% in the number of families supported by their services, with a 28% increase in the number of children.

Our reporter, Aisling Bolton-Dowling attended the launch today and spoke to Galway Simon Community CEO Karen Golden: