Standard of infrastructure at UHG creating challenges with COVID-19 outbreaks in wards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Clinical Director at the Saolta Hospital Group has raised concerns over the level of outbreaks in hospital wards at UHG due to the standard of infrastructure.

At a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, Professor Pat Nash told city councillors the infrastructure at ground and first floor levels of UHG has created challenges with outbreaks of the infection.

Professor Pat Nash said there has been multiple outbreaks on wards with a disease strain that appears to be much more infectious.

The meeting heard there are a number of long wards with multiple beds where patients have one toilet.

He pointed to the newer wards such as the Shannon, Corrib and Claddagh where there had been no outbreaks due to the level of en-suite facilities.

Group Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove told the meeting there are 109 COVID-19 patients at UHG today with 15 in ICU.

360 staff are absent having either contracted the virus or being identified as close contacts.

There are 8 COVID-19 patients at Portiuncula hospital with 4 in ICU and 23 staff absent.

The meeting heard there is now reduced non COVID activity at the hospitals with the exception of very urgent time dependent surgeries.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan gave an update on the vaccination programme advising the first phase of vaccination for residents in long term care was completed on Sunday, with the second phase due to start shortly.

He said vaccines have also begun for frontline healthcare workers with hopes supply will increase significantly by mid-February.

The Saolta Chief said it’s hoped the heath worker rollout can then be completed with the over 70s in the community the next priority.

City councillors praised frontline healthcare workers for their dedication and hard work during this time and made calls to ensure mental health supports were made available to the sector.

The meeting also heard calls for private hospital support to be ramped up to ensure cancer patients and other urgent care requirements are addressed.

Professor Pat Nash the 30% capacity agreement was triggered last week and talks are ongoing with the Bons Secours and The Galway Clinic.

The meeting heard a lot of medical oncology inpatient treatment was being transferred to the Galway Clinic in the last week, while the group is also looking to get more access for scopes in the Bns Secours facility.