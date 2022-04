From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Staffing shortages are delaying the reopening of St Brendan’s Day Centre in Loughrea.

That’s according to Councillor Geraldine Donohue, who argues the service has remained closed for an unacceptably long time.

She says the HSE hopes to be in a position to recommence service in early June on a phased basis.

However, Councillor Donohue says the delayed return of this service is having an impact on the local area.