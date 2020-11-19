Staff at Boston Scientific called to meeting over production changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at Boston Scientific have been called to a meeting this afternoon, with fears over possible job losses at the Ballybrit medical device facility.

The Town Hall style meeting is due to get underway before 1pm.

The firm is one of the largest employers in Galway with a workforce of almost four thousand staff.

In April, the US multi-national took the decision to reduce working hours for its Galway workforce in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galway Bay fm news understands production changes are to be made which may result in redeployment or job cuts.