Staff and Residents of Áras Rónáin Community Nursing Unit, Aran Islands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Áras Rónáin Community Nursing Unit is located on Inishmore, the largest of the three Aran Islands in Co. Galway.

The Aran Islands is steeped in tradition and the Islanders have a deep community spirit. It has been difficult for the residents to maintain the feeling of connectedness to the community due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place.

After a difficult year and having received their COVID-19 vaccinations, both staff and residents decided to celebrate St Patrick’s Day by undertaking the Jerusalema dance challenge.

There was great excitement and joy among the residents’ while filming the video clips and they loved watching the staff practicing their dance moves!

The home acquired the expertise of two talented locals to help with the outdoor drone footage as well as the collation and editing of the final video clip.

So, a special thank you to Niamh and Ronan!

Theresa Powell, Person In Charge stated “This project has demonstrated excellent teamwork and has provided a new sense of hope and optimism among both staff and residents’ that there will be some resolution to this COVID-19 pandemic. One thing this pandemic has thought us is that we are we are very fortunate to be living and working on a beautiful Island that provides vital services to our elderly population across the 3 Aran Islands. As the Irish saying goes: ‘Go mbeirimid beo ar an am seo arís, Amen’.”