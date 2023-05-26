St Nicoholas Church wins Irish language Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church is the overall winner of the Irish language Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

The 21st Gaillimh le Gaeilge awards ceremony took place in The Hardiman Hotel in Eyre Square last night

This year’s Gradam winners are Just Art It, in the ‘Retail’ Category, Harbour Hotel in the ‘Tourism’ Category, GoBus.ie in the ‘Customer Service’ Category and Irish Socksciety in the ‘Digital’ category

St. Nicholas’ won the ‘Community and Culture’ Category, going on to scoop the top award.

An Ghaeilge is part of its regular Sunday Eucharist services with parts of the liturgy sung in Irish.

It has also been incorporated into their signage, leaflets, tours and social media

The category winners all received a business package to the value of €2,000 and the gradam sculpture while St Nicholas get an additional prize of publicity and advertising packages

A special award to acknowledge a business who has entered the Gradam for the first time was presented to Vincent’s Shop, Westside.

A two-year diploma in Irish sponsored by Ollscoil na Gaillimhe was presented to Cic Beag and Irish Socksciety.