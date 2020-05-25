St. Nicholas market traders committee to meet following weekend early closure due to distancing concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway market traders committee is to meet this morning after the city centre market was forced to close early on Saturday due to concerns over social distancing.

The St. Nicholas market opened again on Sunday for food traders only.

The traders committee is meeting at 11am to discuss any concerns and the future operation arrangements for the popular event which had been closed since March due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Galway City Council says the safe operation of the market will be reviewed in the coming days.

Speaking on Galway Talks, trader Simona Ridolfi said an agreement had been made with the city council for barriers and signage at the entrance and exit to the market, as well as a warden to monitor social distancing adherence.

She says minor issues can be solved through working together…