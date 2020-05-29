St Nicholas’ Market to reopen tomorrow with extra safety enhancements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Nicholas’ Market in the city is set to reopen tomorrow with extra safety enhancements in place.

The popular city centre market was forced to close early last Saturday, on its first day of re-opening, due to concerns over social distancing.

Galway City Council has issued guidelines this lunchtime for how the St. Nicholas’ market will operate on a trial basis.

The market will only be open to food traders this weekend, with all cold food stalls located in the main market area, while all hot food will be located in the carpark of the neighbouring St. Pat’s primary school.

A one-way system will be in place from Shop Street, and a through route will be marked out in front of each stall.

All stalls will be spaced out to allow as much space for queuing as possible and social distancing signage will be erected.

The City Council says stalls must be maintained within their allocated space, queues must managed tightly by the stall holder and hand sanitizer is to be provided at each stall.

The local authority is also advising that there is to be no illegal parking in the area and is warning that parking tickets will be issued if breaches occur.