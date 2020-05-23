St. Nicholas Market forced to close over lack of social distancing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The St. Nicholas Market in the city – which opened for the first time today since March – was forced to close due to lack of social distancing.

Galway City Council says it regrets the decision was taken following the advice of Gardai.

It says the market will open tomorrow for food traders but will only remain open subject to compliance with social distancing by members of the public.

The local authority is warning that if any issues arise tomorrow the market will be again closed immediately.

It adds the operation of the market – and how it might operate safely – will be reviewed in the coming days by Galway City Council in consultation with Gardai.