St Mary’s College Galway and Our Lady’s College in the city to amalgamate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Mary’s College Galway and Our Lady’s College in the city are to amalgamate.

Our Lady’s College is made up of the recent amalgamation of the Mercy and Presentation secondary schools in the city.

As revealed on Galway Bay fm’s FYI Galway programme this evening the unified school will be at the St Mary’s College campus on St Mary’s Road, and is expected to open in 2021.

The patron and trustees said in a statement that the amalgamation will

create a new, large Catholic, co-educational secondary school for Galway city.

They said the decision is strongly supported by the Department of Education and Skills.

Both Our Lady’s College and St Mary’s College will continue in their present locations and under their present managements until September 2021.