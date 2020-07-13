St Jarlath’s Credit Union and Glenamaddy Credit Union set to merge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Jarlath’s Credit Union and Glenamaddy Credit Union are set to amalgamate their operations next month.

The process will involve the transfer of Glenamaddy Credit Union into St Jarlath’s Credit Union during the month of August subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Ireland.

Both boards state the move enable the provision of a wider suite of products and services across an expanded branch network.

The Credit Unions have combined assets of almost €260m and a combined membership base of 55,000.