24 April 2024

St Dympna’s in Portumna to celebrate 50th anniversary

St Dympna’s Adult Day Service in Portumna is holding an event this Friday to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The Ability West centre has been in Portumna since 1974, and is a non-profit service which provides support for people with an intellectual disability.

A sensory garden will be unveiled during the event, with speeches kicking off at 11 this Friday morning (april 26)

Manager Gerry Blake says they’re looking forward to meeting with members of the community who have been so supportive of their work over the years:

