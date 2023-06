Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Angela College Sligo’s incorporation into ATU will be discussed at an Oireachtas Committee today.

The Legal Agreement has been signed by ATU, STACS and the Ursuline Order.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education must approve a Statutory Order, with discussions taking place today at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Higher Education.

It’s hoped ST Angela’s will be full incorporated into ATU