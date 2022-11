Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sports retail giant, Decathlon, is looking to expand to number of counties, including Galway.

The French-owned retailer has one outlet in Dublin, and has previously announced plans to open another in Limerick next year.

Due to the success of the Dublin store, Decathlon is looking to open more stores in Galway, Cork, Waterford and Dublin.

New accounts for Decathlon Sports Ireland Ltd show that revenues here last year more than doubled to €37.22m.