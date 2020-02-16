Sporting cancellations and power cuts in Galway as county enters 12 hour status orange wind alert

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Hurling League game between Galway and Tipperary has been cancelled today due to Storm Dennis.

The match was due to take place at 2 o’clock this afternoon at Pearse Stadium.

However, the county is now entering a 12-hour status orange wind warning as winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour and severe gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected.

The warning will remain in place until 10 o’clock tonight and also affects counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Meanwhile, nearly 2-thousand homes in Galway are without power this morning due to the storm.

1,520 homes in Salthill, 433 in Kilcolgan, and 17 in Recess are experiencing power outages.

ESB crews are currently working to restore power in those areas.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves for the remainder of this weekend.

Coole Park, Connemara National Park and Knockma Wood are all closed today.

Meanwhile, spot flooding has occured across the city and county and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution.

For more Storm Dennis updates, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..