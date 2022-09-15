Spiralling costs cast doubt on proposed aquatic centre at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of a proposed regional aquatic centre at Cappagh Park could be be in jeopardy due to spiralling construction costs.

The planned centre would be located near the existing community centre and include a swimming pool, gym, playing courts and cafe.

But there’s concern that it’s no longer a viable proposal – with the estimated cost now €5m higher than it was last year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly argues that €8m allocated in Government funding could instead be invested in Leisureland.