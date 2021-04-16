Spiddal to Moycullen Road to close to allow repair to burst watermain

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a significant burst to a watermain in the centre of Spiddal village

Irish Water and Galway County Council are carrying out emergency repairs

It’s affecting supply to a small number of customers from the crossroads in Spiddal as far as Shannagurraun until 10 tonight

However, supply has been maintained to most areas through the diversion of flow through alternative sections of the pipe network so the vast majority of customers will have continuity of supply, including all Non-Domestic customers

Customers in high areas to the north of the R336 both East and West of Spiddal village will have much reduced water pressure.

The Spiddal to Moycullen Road will be closed while these repairs are underway

Traffic management and diversions will be in place.