Spiddal to be affected by water outages until tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Residents in the Spiddal area are being advised to expect continued water outages overnight and into tomorrow.

It follows a technical fault at Spiddal Water Treatment Plant this morning that’s affecting part of Spiddal village, as well as an area between Furbo and Inverin.

Irish Water says every effort is being made to resolve the situation, but it will be later tomorrow before a supply is restored

Earlier, the utility had anticipated that water would be restored this afternoon.