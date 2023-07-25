Spiddal native to be appointed Coimisinéir Teanga

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Spiddal native Séamas Ó Concheanainn is to be appointed the new Coimisinéir Teanga, or Irish language Commissioner

Mr. Ó Concheanainn has extensive experience in senior leadership rolesover the past 25 years, spanning language legislation, higher education and community development

Séamas Ó Concheanainn is currently working as the Director of Oifig an Choimisinéara Teanga

He also served in various leadership positions at the University of Galway.

The Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin has confirmed that Government approval has now been obtained to recommend Mr Ó Concheanainn for the appointment

It follows the conclusion of the competition run by the Public Appointments Service