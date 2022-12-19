Spiddal native Áine Lally is new Communications Manager for TG Ceathar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Spiddal native Áine Lally is the new Communications Manager for TG Ceathar
In the late 1990s she began her television career in TG4’s Communications Department
Later Áine joined the Newsroom, and has over twenty years experience as a broadcast journalist and newscaster with the organisation
She has covered US elections for the station and has previously been a reporter for RTÉ’s Nationwide and also worked with Galway Bay fm
Áine succeeds Deirdre Ní Choistín who was recently appointed TG4’s Head of News & Current Affairs.
Áine will start her new job in January.