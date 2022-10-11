Spiddal company bought by English based form

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara company Innill Dóiteáin Teoranta has been bought English based firm Innovative Gas Products Ltd.

The English firm, a customer of the Spiddal company for many years, says it will continue to trade and operate as is.

Innill Dóiteáin Teoranta manufactures metal products and frames for the electronic and medical device industry in Ireland and Europe.

It has been based in An Spidéal since 1983, and employs over 25 people.

The new owners have indicated that the jobs are secure, and they hope to invest, grow and develop the company in the coming years.

The acquisition is to help them focus on the European market and tackle the export challenges created by Brexit.

The Spiddal company is a client of Údarás na Gaeltachta and says it’s an opportunity for growth and development.