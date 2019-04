Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 40 foot sperm whale has washed ashore in Connemara.

The predator was apparently already dead when it beached at Mace Head, Moyrus.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group was notified, which says it’s the third sperm whale to wash ashore in Ireland so far this year.

These type of whales are widespread in the deep waters off the west coast, but are rarely seen close to the surface as they prefer deeper waters.