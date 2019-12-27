Spending watchdog to examine cost over-run at Galway’s new Garda HQ

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public spending watchdog is to examine the cost over-run at Galway’s new Garda regional headquarters on the outskirts of the city at Murrough

According to today’s Irish Times, it’s among five projects to be examined for cost over-runs by the Public Accounts Committee

The committee will carry out a comprehensive examination in the New Year of spending by the Office of Public Works where costs have over-run by millions of euro.

Three major projects all over-ran their projected budgets in the past year. They were the Leinster House refurbishment, which cost €2.5 million more than its €15 million estimate and took six months longer than anticipated to complete.

Two major divisional Garda offices in Dublin’s Kevin Street and in Galway city each cost €3 million more than projections.

Both projects are now the subject of mediation between the OPW and the contractor.

The other two projects to be examined, both in Dublin, are the new Department of Health offices in Baggot Street and the new office for the Tax Appeals Commissioner