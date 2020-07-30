Spending on Covid-19 assessment hub in Merlin Park called into question

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The funds being spent on the Covid-19 community assessment hub in Merlin Park hospital have been called into question.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea queried the need to continue to operate the unit at a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

Councillor Killilea argued that it’s now time to row back on spending and said running the hub in its current form is unsustainable.

The centre at Merlin Park is one of three such hubs that was set up in preparation for the coronavirus surge several months ago.

There are currently 13 members of staff working at the unit which has cost 127 thousand euro to run over the last four months.

At this week’s forum meeting, Healthcare West, Chief Officer Breda Crehan-Roche confirmed that 107 covid related patients had been seen at the centre since it opened and said the hub would remain open in anticipation of a winter surge of Covid cases.

Councillor Killilea says spending this much money on a centre that has seen less than one patient a day doesn’t add up – to hear more, tune in FYI [email protected]