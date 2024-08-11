Speculation TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in general election

There’s speculation that TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in the upcoming general election.

According to the Irish Sun on Sunday, the party is currently trying to convince her to run ahead of their selection convention next month.

Eamon O’Cuiv stated last month that he would not be running in the next general election retiring from the Dail.

The Irish Sun also reports that the 50 year old Spiddal native Grainnes Seoige’s love of the Irish language is a reason that Fianna Fail are keen to add her to the ticket.

The party is hoping to repeat the success of celebrity candidate Cynthia O Murichu’s election to the European Parliament in June.

It’s understood today’s news will not go down well with the party- in particular potential candidates Galway City West Councillor John Connolly, Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers, and Senator Ollie Crowe.